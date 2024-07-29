Plateau govt denies using 47% CAPEX on official vehicles

The Plateau State Government has refuted claims that 47% of its Budgetary Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) was spent on official vehicles, calling it a “gross misrepresentation”.

An online medium had accused the Plateau State Government of allocating a significant sum of N3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 for purchase of motor vehicles, constituting approximately a quarter of the N16 billion budgeted for Capital Expenditure for the year.

Reacting to the publication in a press statement issued and made available to Journalists in Jos recently, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, Commissioner of Information and Communication, said “The N3.9 billion allocated for official vehicles represents approximately 2.5% of the total budget for the year, not 47% as reported”.

Ashoms explained that the previous administration left office with all functional vehicles, forcing the current Government to procure new ones.

“His Excellency used second-hand cars for nearly a year, and Ministries, Departments (MDAs), and Agencies had no functional vehicles to operate effectively until the budgetary provisions for new vehicles were met”, he explained.

The Government also cited high inflation rates and a surge in the exchange rate as factors that influenced the procurement of vehicles.

Ashoms added that the State’s capital expenditure budget for the first quarter of 2024 included critical projects like infrastructure development, healthcare, and education saying, the expenditure on official vehicles was necessary for efficient operation and service delivery.

He said Government remains committed to responsible financial management, ensuring that all expenditures undergo rigorous scrutiny and align with the State’s development goals.