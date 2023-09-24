Army bursts gun factory in Kaduna, arrests syndicate

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested a gun manufacturing syndicate in Kaduna State and recovered a total of 26 weapons from them, including AK-47 rifles, revolvers, and a submachine gun.

The discovery followed a week-long intelligence operation that led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John, and another suspect, Monday Dunia, who confessed to having been in the business for more than five years.

The syndicate’s gun factory was located in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. In addition to the weapons, troops also recovered machine tools and a gas cylinder from the factory.

“In a follow-up operation from midnight yesterday up till early hours of September 22, 2023, troops raided another hideout in Adua 1 village in Kafanchan and captured additional two AK-47 rifles, two revolver rifles, live rounds of 9mm and 7.62 ammunitions, six dangerous daggers, one hacker axe, several empty cases of 7.62mm special rounds, two police uniforms, one military camouflage trousers, among others,” Oya James, media officer for the Special Military Taskforce said in a statement announcing the burst, Friday.

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has commended the troops for their success in uncovering the gun factory and arresting the syndicate. He has also assured the public that the military is committed to dealing decisively with sponsors and perpetrators of crime in the Joint Operations Area.