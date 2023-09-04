Nigerian Army uncovers 12 illegal oil sites in Delta

Troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army have uncovered 12 active illegal refining sites in Owahwa Creek in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state.

In a release seen by BusinessDay early Monday, 60 crude oil cooking ovens, 14 reservoirs, 6 wooden boats laden with stolen crude, and 470 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were found in the camps.

According to the Nigerian army, the clampdown was achieved in collaboration with the personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps which has continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in Southern Nigeria.

“Relatedly, the same troops also intercepted a vehicle conveying 25 polytene bags of suspected illegally refined AGO in Ogbodu Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

“In a similar operation, also conducted on September 2, 2023, troops of 3 Battalion, intercepted two wooden boats ladened with stolen crude in Tsekelewu, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state,” the release read.

In addition, the troops arrested two suspects in connection with the crime. “Both suspects and the illegal products have been handed over to NSCDC personnel attached to Tantita Security Services for further action.”

The Nigerian army implored the members of the public to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.