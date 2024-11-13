Army arrests 12 kidnappers, recovers 14 motorcycles, others in Taraba

Troops from the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have apprehended 12 suspected kidnappers, recovered 14 motorcycles, a locally-fabricated pistol and two bags of Indian hemp during operations within Chanchanji, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This is contained in a Press Statement signed by Olubodunde Oni, an Army captain and acting assistant director of Army Public Relations of the 6 Brigade which was issued to journalists on Tuesday in Jalingo, the State Capital.

The spokesman narrated that the arrest was made following a swift and rapid response by troops to a distress call from the residents of Chanchanji village, regarding the abduction of two individuals by a group of about 10 armed men on motorcycles on 7 November, 2024.

“Acting immediately, troops launched a rapid response operation aimed at rescuing the victims and intercepting the kidnappers.

“Upon making contact with the armed group, the superior firepower of the troops forced the kidnappers to withdraw deep into the bush, leaving behind their locally-fabricated pistol and two bags of Indian hemp”, the statement read.

According to Captain Oni the troops’ thorough exploitation of the area prevented further criminal activity and disrupted kidnappers’ operations.

“In a subsequent follow-up operation which was based on credible intelligence, troops on 9 November 24 arrested 12 suspects and seized 14 motorcycles at a local drinking joint in Mbakyiir village close to Agu Centre.

“During an intensive investigation, the troops arrested the suspects who upon interrogation, admitted to being part of the kidnapping operation and identified their leader as Veior John Gata, a notorious terrorist who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for orchestrating criminal activities in parts of southern Taraba and Benue states”, the statement further said.

