Armed hoodlums attempted to snatch ballot boxes in Osun

Four armed hoodlums invaded some polling units in Osogbo at the ongoing House of Assembly election in Osun State, disrupted the voting exercise.

The hoodlums arrived Ward 5 unit 10 and 11, Iso- Pako, Alekunwodo area in Osogbo, at about 10:30am came in a ash coloured Sienna car, tinted and chased voters away.

The armed thugs, who shot to the air to scare people away destroyed ballot boxes and tore ballot papers which were yet to be used.

It was further gathered that the thugs attempted to snatched the ballot boxes but the electorate restricted them, then dropped the box and ran away.

Dr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, who visited the scene said there should be no cause for panic.

He said as long as the attackers did not destroy or went away with the BVAS machine, the voting process would be repeated.

Agboke ordered officials of the commission and security personnel to assist the Presiding Officers to redo the accreditation and voting process for the affected electorates of the polling units.

Meanwhile, nolmacy has returned to the polling units and voting exercise commenced again.

More security personnel were moved to the polling units to forestall law and order.