Armed forces vital for peace, stability in West Africa – Tuggar

Yusuf Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs has emphasised the critical contribution of the military to regional security efforts,

while reaffirming the role played by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in fostering peace and stability across the West African region.

The Minister’s remarks came during a courtesy visit by Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abuja.

Tuggar underscored the essential role of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in upholding peace, stability, and social cohesion within West Africa, emphasizing the interconnectedness of regional security with Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

He highlighted the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the AFN, emphasizing its significance in advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda foreign policy doctrine, anchored on the principles of Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

In response, Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, lauded the Minister for his pragmatic foreign policy directives and expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to collaborate closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He emphasized the AFN’s commitment to partnering with the nation’s outward-facing entity, underscoring their shared responsibility in fulfilling Nigeria’s international obligations and promoting regional stability.

During the interaction, General Musa reiterated the AFN’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property not only within Nigeria but also across the broader West African subregion, including the vulnerable Lake Chad region.

He reaffirmed the military’s unwavering commitment to combatting threats and insecurity, thereby fostering a conducive environment for peace and development.

As the nation continues to navigate complex geopolitical challenges, the collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Armed Forces of Nigeria stands poised to strengthen diplomatic initiatives and bolster regional security cooperation, ultimately contributing to peace and stability across West Africa.