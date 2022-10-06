ARCON institutes N30 b suit against META platforms

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has instituted a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

A statement from the advertising regulatory agency said that ARCON is seeking declaration among others that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

ARCON stated that Meta Platforms Incorporated’s continued exposure of unvetted adverts has also led to loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

ARCON is seeking N30b in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

ARCON reiterated that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on the Nigeria’s advertising space.

ARCON further stated that its not regulating the online media space but rather advertisement advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.