Appzone partners Leading Ladies Africa on push for Gender Parity, Diversity and Inclusion

Lagos, March 22, 20021 – Appzone Group, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading FinTech Software company has partnered with Leading Ladies Africa — a women’s empowerment non-profit, on its goal of strengthening the continued push for gender equality, parity and inclusion for African women. As part of amplifying the group’s internal Diversity and Inclusion drive, Appzone will collaborate with the women-focused non-profit on its Leadership By Design Summit — an initiative that seeks to provide a means of addressing and proffering solutions to the most urgent and pressing challenges women face in the fields of Business (Enterprise), Workplace (Career), and Leadership (Politics & Advocacy). The event will hold on Saturday 27 March at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel, Oniru, Lagos.

Speaking on the partnership, Group Chief Marketing Officer Appzone, Efosa Aiyevbomwan said: “As a Pan-African brand with a global outlook, we’re excited to partner with Leading Ladies Africa because we understand the importance of cultivating a workforce and society that is truly diverse and inclusive, fostering a continued sense of equity and belonging for women and other minority groups.” Speaking further, he said: “We are a forward-thinking company that remains committed to ensuring that we have increased female representation across various levels in our organization, as seen by our recent announcement of Omonuwa Olulano as Group Chief Human Resources Officer. We’ll also continue to keep a keen eye out and explore other impactful ways to expand our internal D&I initiatives.”

“We are thrilled to have Appzone partner with us on this initiative,” says Francesca Uriri; Founder Leading Ladies Africa. The Leadership By Design Summit is an event that seeks to strengthen the business case for diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion — specifically with regards to African women, and also chart a sustainable blueprint that encourages and supports the participation, growth and sustenance of women in the major sectors across the ecosystem. We are extremely grateful and glad that Appzone is partnering with us to bring that vision to light.”

Founded in 2008, Appzone Group is Africa’s no.1 FinTech Software Engineering firm which builds home-grown technology for the continent’s banking and payments industry/sector. The group comprises subsidiaries with diverse product offerings that work together to serve as the backbone for digital financial services Africa. With a team of over 160 professionals and clients in seven countries, the group and its subsidiary companies process over $2 billion in transactions annually, serving 18 commercial banks and over 450 microfinance institutions across the continent.. AppZone’s offerings automate Banking operations, interconnect financial institutions, and provide end-users with access to a broad range of banking and payment services.