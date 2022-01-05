Apply wisdom in naming new Olubadan – Group tells Makinde

A group, the Ibadan Youth Solidarity Movement (IYSM), has advised Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to apply utmost wisdom in naming and installing the new Olubadan of Ibadan to avoid a major crisis in the state.

The group likewise urged Makinde to allow tradition to take its course by assisting the coronation of the Otun Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, as the new Olubadan.

In a statement by its coordinator, Bolaji Olatunji, said the governor should not allow a lacuna in the occupation of the stool.

“Youths in the state have watched with dismay the resistance to the natural process of Olubadan succession, which has been in existence for centuries, by some elements that are hiding under legal shadows.

The group said the next in line of succession was the Otun Olubadan, Balogun and urged Governor Makinde not to delay any further on the process of installing him as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Without going into legal jingoism, the governor would recall that he amicably nullified the law in contention, enacted by his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi, when a truce was called upon His Excellency’s assumption in office.

“We would like to point out to His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, that, barring any other court ruling, the settlement reached and nullification stands.

“The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun, is next in line to succeed Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1, who has joined his ancestors.

“The governor can already see the massive support the Otun Olubadan is receiving with many chiefs and other leading traditional rulers, religious leaders and leaders of thoughts endorsing him.

“We the Ibadan Youth Solidarity Movement hereby appeal to His Excellency to give deep consideration to this matter and allow a smooth succession of the stool of the Olubadan of Ibadan by affirming Senator Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadan.

“After all the insecurity our state was plunged into last week and His Excellency’s diligence and diplomatic resolve of a near crisis, we have utmost confidence that he will apply same wisdom and not allow himself to be dragged by detractors pretending to be protecting the law.”