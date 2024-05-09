Apple’s new razor thin IPad gets people talking

As Apple revealed its new range of iPads, the one everyone is talking about is the 13-inch iPad Pro, the tech giant’s thinnest ever product.

The iPad is 5.1mm thick, making it even thinner than the 2005 iPod Nano, yet contains Apple’s most advanced chip yet, the M4, designed to accommodate new AI tools.

Alongside the iPads, a new Pencil Pro was revealed that better interacts with the iPad screen, and a new Magic keyboard with more buttons and a better trackpad.

The Standard’s Daniel Cody tells the Tech & Science Daily podcast how Apple is leaning more into AI, and discusses whether the new iPad could replace the MacBook.

Scientists at the University of Surrey are developing a new way to power low-orbit spacecraft using, literally, thin air.

Researchers say extremely low-altitude spacecraft orbits in the upper atmosphere could help with things like capturing higher-resolution images of the earth, monitoring climate change, and improving the speed of communications.

Dr Mansur Tisaev from the university tells Tech & Science Daily how the spacecraft design would work, and explains the other benefits of using such technology in low-orbit.

An OpenAI executive says the artificial intelligence technology we have and use today will be ‘laughably bad’ in just 12 months’ time.

The firm’s COO Brad Lightcap told the Milken Institute conference that ChatGPT could soon take on more “complex work” and be a “great teammate” that can assist users on “any given problem.”

He said AI is set to change so much, you’ll be able to talk to models like you would talk to your friend, and the kind of turn-based interactions we have with ChatGPT now are not part of the ‘long term’ plans for the tech.

Ofcom says social media platforms need to stop their algorithms recommending harmful content to children, and bring in robust age-checking measures.

The regulator has published its draft children’s safety codes of practice, setting out how online services need to meet their new legal responsibilities to protect children online under the Online Safety Act.

The 40 practical measures set out by Ofcom include introducing robust age verification processes to stop children accessing harmful material, as well as ensuring that their recommendation algorithms – such as “For You” pages – don’t show dangerous or potentially harmful content to children.

Also in this episode:

Scientists discover Sperm whale ‘phonetic alphabet’, researchers say chimps may be lifelong learners just like humans, and the Nokia 3210 is reborn.

Listen above, find us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you stream your podcasts.