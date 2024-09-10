Apple’s iPhone 16 joins league of built-for-AI phones

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 16 was designed for Artificial Intelligence from the ground up.

The phone was unveiled at Apple’s biggest event of the year, and a series of announcements including the Phone 16 lineup and a slew of AI-related updates for iOS 18 were made. It joins the ranks of a series of AI enabled phones that have been launched in 2024.

Apple Intelligence was the star of the event. The iPhone 16 “has been designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s Chief Executive Officer.

The new iPhone 16 lineup comes with a camera control along the side, which allows for physical interactions to access camera features, along with the new A18 chip that Apple claims makes the iPhone 16 up to 30 percent faster than the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 starts at $799 (N1.26 million) for the 128GB model, with the 16 Plus starting at $899 (N1.42 million) with the same amount of storage.

Apple Intelligence has mostly been presented as a more private language model operating behind the scenes to improve existing apps and features.