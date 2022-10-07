Appeal Court orders ASUU to resume work immediately

The Court of Appeal has ordered members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their strike immediately.

The court insisted that the union can only appeal the judgement of the National Industrial Court after it obeys the court’s ruling and calls off the strike immediately. The National Industrial Court, had on September 21, ordered ASUU to call off the strike, but the union headed to the appellate court to appeal the ruling.

The Appeal Court presided over by Justice Hamman Barka, gave ASUU seven days within which to file the appeal following the obedience to the ruling of the lower court.

The order by the Appeal court followed a notice filed by the federal government urging the lecturers to return to classrooms.

It held that failure to adhere to the order, will make the appeal incompetent before Court of Appeal.