Appeal Court affirms Abure as LP Chairman

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the position of Julius Abure as National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

This decision overturned a previous ruling by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, which had prohibited Mr Abure and two others from assuming roles as national officers.

The Appellate Court, presided over by Justice Hamman Barka, not only set aside the FCT High Court’s judgment but also imposed a one-million-naira cost against Lamidi Apapa, the respondent.

Justice Barka emphasized that the high court erred in assuming jurisdiction over the matter.

In the appeal filed by Abure challenging the high court’s decision, Justice Barka, leading a three-member panel of Justices, declared that Abure’s appeal had merit and allowed it.

“The judgment of the lower court is hereby set aside,” Justice Barka announced, and a cost of N1 million was awarded in favour of Abure.

The legal dispute originated when Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court issued an ex-parte order instructing Abure and two national officers to cease their roles as party leaders, citing alleged forgery of national documents. The Appellate Court nullified this order, bringing relief to Abure.

This legal saga intensified after the 2023 presidential poll, where LP’s Peter Obi secured a third-place finish. Lamidi Apapa contested the party’s chairmanship, leading to a protracted legal battle. On March 21, 2024, Abure faced arrest in Benin City, Edo State, with viral videos capturing police manhandling him while LP supporters resisted his apprehension. The arrest, justified on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offences, sparked protests by LP members, ultimately leading to Abure’s release on bail the following day.