API report ranks Broda Shaggy, Mark Angel Comedy, Mr Marcaroni tops in Nigeria’s digital content creators

Africa Polling Institute (API) in its latest study revealed that Broda Shaggi, Mark Angel Comedy, Mr Marcaroni, Taaooma, Lasisi Elenu, MC casino, Nedu Mallam Musa, Woli Agba, Omo Ibadan and Bosho have been identified as the top 10 skit Comedians and digital content creators in the country.

API in the ranking said the Federal Government could lend support to the ‘skit economy’ through financing and enabling copyright laws in order to support its contribution to the economy.

In a report titled: “Skit Economy: An assessment of digital content creators in Nigeria,” the views of Nigerians were sought regarding the rise for comedy skits, their viewership and whom they considered the top skit comedian in the country.

The findings showed that Samuel Animashaun Perry popularly known as ‘Broda Shaggy’ was identified as the country’s no 1 skit comedian and digital content creator.

According to the report, Mark Angel comedy team consisting of Emmanuella Samuel, Mark Angel and Success Samuel with 29 percent, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Marcaroni with 15 percent, Maryam Adedoyin Apaokagi popularly known as Taooma scored 12 percent and Nosa Afolabi Known as Lasisi Elenu with 11 percent.