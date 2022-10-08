APC youth leader donates N2m, food items to flood victims in Yobe

Dayo Israel, national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated the sum of two million naira and other relief items to victims of flood in Tarumwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He made the donation on Tuesday, October 4, when he visited the LG in the company with other young stakeholders of the party, including Abubakar Mai Mala Buni, the son of the Yobe State Governor, Bashir Ahmad el-Rufai, son of Kaduna State Governor, the APC State Youth Leader, the leadership of the Buni Youth Network, among others.

Also present was the Executive Secretary of the state chapter of SEMA, PA on Domestic Duties to Governor Mai Mala Buni, the General Manager of Yorota, NEDC representative, and other members of government and youth representatives.

The donation, according to Israel, was made in the name of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

He said it was a demonstration of the APC’s people-centered and empathetic style of leadership such that natural and environmental disasters are managed with the deserved urgency and due focus on ensuring that victims are not only provided with needed relief items but supported to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the incident.

“This donation of N2M and other food and relief items is made on behalf of our leader and the next President of the country, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is a continuation of his decades-long outreach to all Nigerians, especially those in need of support to overcome a disaster such as the flood witnessed in this LGA.”

“I must also commend Governor Mai Mala Buni, the honorable Minister Abubakar Aliyu, the state chapter of SEMA, and all other relevant agencies for the hard and diligent work they have and continue to put in to curb the losses arising from the incident, provide succor to victims, and avert future occurence.”

“I encourage other Nigerians of means to emulate this action and each pitch in to offer support to their neighbors suffering dislocation in parts of the country where effects of what experts are attributing to a rapidly changing climate and other ecological factors are manifesting.”

Israel was in Yobe State as part of the nationwide mobilization tour he kicked off weeks ago to energize the youth wing of the party and galvanize other young Nigerians to secure the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the country’s next president in 2023.