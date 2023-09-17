APC Speakers elect new leadership, pledge support to Tinubu administration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Conference of Speakers has elected new leadership at its general meeting where matters affecting legislative autonomy and other critical and developmental issues were discussed.

In a communiqué issued by Speakers of the APC states’ Assemblies at the end of the general meeting held in Abuja, and made available to journalists by Sheu Abdulkadir Yusuf,

CPS to Kwara State speaker said the conference announced Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of Kwara State as its new Chairman after a competitive, transparent and democratic election.

Other elected officials of the conference according to the communiqué are Rt. Hon. Moses Ije Odunwo (Ebonyi), Deputy Chairman; Rt. Hon. Chiroma A. Buba (Yobe), Vice Chairman, North; Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji (Ondo), Vice Chairman, South; Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem (Cross Rivers), Treasurer, and Rt. Hon. Yusuf Liman (Kaduna), Financial Secretary.

The Conference while recognising the indispensable role of legislative autonomy in upholding democratic principles and ensuring effective governance, reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding and upholding the autonomy of the legislative arm at all levels of government to promote good governance that would engender Nigeria’s growth and progress.

“During our meeting, we also deliberated on various resolutions aimed at fostering legislative excellence, promoting good governance, and advancing the development of our great nation. These resolutions encompassed a wide range of issues, including legislative reforms, intergovernmental cooperation, capacity building, and public engagement.

“We are committed to implementing these resolutions at our respective state legislatures, thereby contributing to the overall growth and progress of Nigeria.”

To enhance transparency, accountability, and the overall quality of governance in APC states, the Conference reiterated its commitment to strengthen collaboration and partner with the state governors to craft and enact legislation that addresses the needs and aspirations of people and communities.

While congratulating the newly elected officials of the Conference, the Speakers of the APC states resolved to give their unalloyed support to the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a result of his wealth of experience, exemplary leadership qualities, and his commitment to the progress and development of Nigeria.