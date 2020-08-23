APC, Obaseki’s govt bicker over ownership of Edo Modular Refinery

The Edo State Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 governorship election in the state on Sunday accused the Godwin Obaseki-led state government of laying claim to the Edo Modular Refinery and Petrochemicals which, it said, does not rightly belong to the government.

The state government, on its part, said the opposition APC in the state is having sleepless nights over Obaseki’s achievements, including the modular refinery project.

The modular refinery, located at Ologbo community in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state, is scheduled to be commissioned in September pending approval by the regulator.

The refinery is privately owned by AIPCC Energy Limited, a joint venture between AFCOM and Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company of China (PCC). It was built at the cost of $10.2 million, has a capacity of 6,000 barrels per day and can produce diesel, naptha and fuel oil (LPFO).

When completed, the Edo Refinery and Petrochemicals will supply 20 percent of Nigeria’s diesel, save over $350 million in foreign exchange yearly, earn over $125 million from export of naptha and meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s LPFO demand.

John Mayaki, spokesperson for the Edo State APC Governorship Campaign Council, asked the state government and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from claiming ownership of the company as it is wholly owned by a private entity.

He said the governor and his party should stop misleading and deceiving the people of the state and Nigerians by laying claim to what does not belong to it.

“We demand the People’s Democratic Party, the governor of Edo State, and all other agents loyal to the government to desist from laying claim to what does not rightly belong to them,” Mayaki said.

“They should stop deceiving the people and retire to an honest revelation of achievements duly executed by them if any exists. So long as they keep at this deceitful campaign, we will be here all the way to sensitise the people, rinse them of the indoctrinated lies and deceits.

“The state government must come forward and show its exact contribution to the project in question. His presence at the tape-cutting ceremony will only be ceremonial, as he did nothing to help the project get completed,” he said.

Responding, Crusoe Osagie, media aide to Governor Obaseki, in a statement said the APC has been having sleepless nights after being confronted with facts about the role the governor played in the establishment of the Edo Modular Refinery, which is nearing completion in Ologbo, Edo State.

Osagie said the last week’s visit by a Federal Government delegation to the modular refinery has deflated the APC’s position on the stellar performance of the governor and the near total acceptance enjoyed from Edo people.

“Truth will continue to dwarf and ultimately blot out falsehood and propaganda, as the Ologbo visit by the Federal Government delegation has just done to APC’s efforts at misinforming the public.

“Just last week, the presidency sent emissaries to Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State to inspect the Edo Refinery project and the federal government officials were not only satisfied with what they saw on ground but showered encomiums on Obaseki for the landmark achievement.

“During the visit, the seed investment of N700 million which Edo State government made to kick-off this project was eloquently highlighted as well as other interests of the Edo State Government in the project,” he added.