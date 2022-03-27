Here is a complete list of APC national officials elected at the convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected her new national officials.

The 77 officials emerged Saturday night via a consensus list adopted by the governors and other key stakeholders of the party.

1. National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)

2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Boro State)

3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)

4. National Secretary: Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State)

5. Deputy National Secretary: Barr. Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)

6. National Vice Chairman: (North Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State)

7. National Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)

8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)

9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)

10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State)

11. National Vice Chairman (South West): Dr Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)

12. National Legal Adviser: Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)

13. National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)

14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)

15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M Argungu (Kebbi State)

16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Abdullah Isreal (Lagos State)

17. National Welfare Secretary: Barrister F.N. Nwosu (Abia)

18: National Publicity Secretary: Barrister Felix Morka (Delta)

19. National Auditor: Senator Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)

20. National Women’s leader: Dr. Betta Edu (Cross River)

21: Special Persons With Disability(PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (ogun)

22.Deputy National Legal Adviser: Barrister Ibrahim Salawu (kwara)

23: Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)

24: Deputy Financial Secretary : Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe)

25:Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra)

26: Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi)

27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Akpan( Akwa Ibom)

28: Deputy National Auditor : Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)

29: Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba)

30.Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)

31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)

33: National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano)

34: National Ex-officio (South East): Agunwa Anekwe( Anambra)

35. National Ex-officio (South South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)

36. National Ex-officio ( South West): Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)

37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT)

38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe)

39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Barr. Bello Goronyo (Sokoto)

40. Zonal Secretary (South west): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti)

41. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azobi Innocent Itapi (Ebonyi)

42. Zonal Secretary (South South): Dr Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom)

43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Barr. Dauda Chapo (Taraba)

44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Barr. Hadiza Aliyu(Kogi)

45. Zonal Legal Adviser (North West):Barr.Dauda Usaini Dutse( Jigawa)

46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo)

47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Barr. Mayor Ogbona Ernest(Ebonyi)

48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South)

49. Zonal Organising Secretary(North East): Abubakar Adamu Musa( Taraba)

50. Zonal Organising Secretary (North west): Salisu Uba (Zamfara)

51. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi)

52. Zonal Organising Secretary (South west): Lateef Ibirogba

53: Zonal Organising Secretary (South east): Dozie Ikadite (Anambra)

54. Zonal Organising Secretary (South South): Blessing Agboma (Edo)

55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North east): Lamido Mohammed (Gombe)

56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central): John Okobo(Benue)

57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North west): Musa Makatiya (Zamfara)

58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South east): Augustine Onyedebehi( Imo)

59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South south)

60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (south west): Ayo Afolabi

61. Zonal Women’s leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)

62. Zonal Women’s leader (North east): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe)

63. Zonal Women’s leader (North west): Hajiya Hadiza Shagari( Sokoto)

64. Zonal Women’s leader (south west): Mrs Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun)

65. Zonal Women’s leader (south south): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa)

66. Zonal Women’s leader (south east): Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh(Enugu)

67.ZonaL Youth leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara)

68: ZonaL Youth leader (North west): Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Kano)

69.ZonaL Youth leader (North East): Jason Baba Kkwaghe (Adamawa)

70.ZonaL Youth leader (South East): Nkenna Anyalewechi (Abia)

71.ZonaL Youth leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo)

72. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta)

73: Zonal leader of Person with Disability(North Central): Laho Lazarus Audu(Benue)

74. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(North east): Mohammed Baba Isa (Yobe)

75. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(North west): Lawal Na Rago (Kano)

76. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(south south): Chief Edet Aziz( Cross River)

77. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(south east: Dr Nwachukwu Stanley Chinedu (Imo)