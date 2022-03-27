Here is a complete list of APC national officials elected at the convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected her new national officials.
The 77 officials emerged Saturday night via a consensus list adopted by the governors and other key stakeholders of the party.
1. National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu: (Nasarawa State)
2. Deputy National Chairman (North): Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Boro State)
3. Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)
4. National Secretary: Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State)
5. Deputy National Secretary: Barr. Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)
6. National Vice Chairman: (North Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State)
7. National Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)
8. National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)
9. National Vice Chairman (South East): Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)
10. National Vice Chairman (South South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State)
11. National Vice Chairman (South West): Dr Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)
12. National Legal Adviser: Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)
13. National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)
14. National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)
15. National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M Argungu (Kebbi State)
16. National Youth Leader: Dayo Abdullah Isreal (Lagos State)
Read also: APC Convention: Has INEC ‘registered’ two PDP without knowing it?
17. National Welfare Secretary: Barrister F.N. Nwosu (Abia)
18: National Publicity Secretary: Barrister Felix Morka (Delta)
19. National Auditor: Senator Abubakar Malkafi (Bauchi)
20. National Women’s leader: Dr. Betta Edu (Cross River)
21: Special Persons With Disability(PWD) Leader: Tolu Bankole (ogun)
22.Deputy National Legal Adviser: Barrister Ibrahim Salawu (kwara)
23: Deputy National Treasurer: Omorede Osifo (Edo)
24: Deputy Financial Secretary : Hamma-Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe)
25:Deputy National Organising Secretary: Nze Chidi Duru (Anambra)
26: Deputy National Publicity Secretary: Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi)
27. Deputy National Welfare Secretary: Dr Christopher Akpan( Akwa Ibom)
28: Deputy National Auditor : Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo)
29: Deputy National Women’s Leader: Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba)
30.Deputy National Youth leader: Jamaludden Kabir (Zamfara)
31. National Ex-officio (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)
32. National Ex-officio (North East): Sirajo Dabuwa (Bauchi)
33: National Ex-officio (North West): Aliyu Ahmed Yako (Kano)
34: National Ex-officio (South East): Agunwa Anekwe( Anambra)
35. National Ex-officio (South South): Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa)
36. National Ex-officio ( South West): Mrs Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti)
37. Zonal Secretary (North Central): Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT)
38. Zonal Secretary (North East): Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe)
39. Zonal Secretary (North West): Barr. Bello Goronyo (Sokoto)
40. Zonal Secretary (South west): Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti)
41. Zonal Secretary (South East): Azobi Innocent Itapi (Ebonyi)
42. Zonal Secretary (South South): Dr Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom)
43. Zonal Legal Adviser (North East): Barr. Dauda Chapo (Taraba)
44. Zonal Legal Adviser (North Central): Barr. Hadiza Aliyu(Kogi)
45. Zonal Legal Adviser (North West):Barr.Dauda Usaini Dutse( Jigawa)
46. Zonal Legal Adviser (South West): Ismail Kolawole Majoro (Oyo)
47. Zonal Legal Adviser (South East): Barr. Mayor Ogbona Ernest(Ebonyi)
48. Zonal Legal Adviser (South South)
49. Zonal Organising Secretary(North East): Abubakar Adamu Musa( Taraba)
50. Zonal Organising Secretary (North west): Salisu Uba (Zamfara)
51. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central): Ahmed Attah (Kogi)
52. Zonal Organising Secretary (South west): Lateef Ibirogba
53: Zonal Organising Secretary (South east): Dozie Ikadite (Anambra)
54. Zonal Organising Secretary (South South): Blessing Agboma (Edo)
55. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North east): Lamido Mohammed (Gombe)
56. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North Central): John Okobo(Benue)
57. Zonal Publicity Secretary (North west): Musa Makatiya (Zamfara)
58. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South east): Augustine Onyedebehi( Imo)
59. Zonal Publicity Secretary (South south)
60. Zonal Publicity Secretary (south west): Ayo Afolabi
61. Zonal Women’s leader (North Central): Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara)
62. Zonal Women’s leader (North east): Zainab Abubakar Alman (Gombe)
63. Zonal Women’s leader (North west): Hajiya Hadiza Shagari( Sokoto)
64. Zonal Women’s leader (south west): Mrs Yetunde Adesanya (Ogun)
65. Zonal Women’s leader (south south): Caroline Owugha (Bayelsa)
Read also: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC National Chairman
66. Zonal Women’s leader (south east): Mimi Uchenna Diyokeh(Enugu)
67.ZonaL Youth leader (North Central): Zubairu Aliyu (Kwara)
68: ZonaL Youth leader (North west): Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Kano)
69.ZonaL Youth leader (North East): Jason Baba Kkwaghe (Adamawa)
70.ZonaL Youth leader (South East): Nkenna Anyalewechi (Abia)
71.ZonaL Youth leader (South West): Kolade Lawal (Ondo)
72. Zonal Youth Leader (South South): Comrade Ebimobowe (Delta)
73: Zonal leader of Person with Disability(North Central): Laho Lazarus Audu(Benue)
74. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(North east): Mohammed Baba Isa (Yobe)
75. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(North west): Lawal Na Rago (Kano)
76. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(south south): Chief Edet Aziz( Cross River)
77. Zonal leader of Person with Disability(south east: Dr Nwachukwu Stanley Chinedu (Imo)