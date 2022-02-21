APC governors pressuring Buhari not to sign electoral act – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the Electoral Act into law.

According to Wike, the APC governors are afraid of electronic transmission of election results and because of this, they have been advising the president not to sign the bill.

The “February 26 by-election in Cross River State is a must win for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) he stated.

Speaking during a campaign flagged off at the Calabar Sports Club and presentation of flags to the PDP candidate for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency, Wike said the PDP was prepared to take over the state from the APC.

“I can go home and feel fulfilled that Cross River State is PDP. “What I was told is that they don’t want you to hold the rally, if you do not hold this rally then PDP is finished”

“I am going to give you more support, they tried it in Rivers in 2015 and we resisted them.”

Earlier the state chairman of PDP, Vena Ikem assured the people that the party would reclaim the state from the APC.

Some big names who attended the rally at the weekend were former governor Liyel Imoke, former deputy governor, Efiok Cobham, Ekpo Okon, among others.