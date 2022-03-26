APC Convention yet to start 8 hours after scheduled time

More than 8 hours after the scheduled time for the commencement of the 2022 nation convention of the All Progressives Congress( APC) the event is yet to start.

By the programme of activities rolled out for the convention and signed by chairman of the Media and publicity sub committee and governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, the convention was billed to start by 10am this morning with the arrival of delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The ceremony was expected to officially commence by 3.15pm with the arrival of president Muhammadu Buhari.

But as at the time of fling this report 6.40pm neither the president, vice president nor the leadership of the party had arrived thr venue

BusinessDay gathered that the delay was because the party hierarchy was working out a unity list for the convention