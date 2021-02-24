APC chieftain urges Nigerians to promote culture of love

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taiwo Adeyemi has urged Nigerians to promote peaceful co-existence, as they extend a hand of fellowship, love and friendship to their neighbours, friends, families and everyone they come across.

Adeyemi also said that the present challenges of farmers/ herders’ crisis facing most parts of the country could be addressed if Nigerians showed love to one another.

He therefore, enjoined all Nigerians to show love to their neighbours, and particularly to other Nigerians without conditions.

Read Also: Buhari asks Senate to confirm Nababa as Correctional Services boss

Adeyemi noted that the love, which St. Valentine, (who day was marked recently), stood and died for was divine and not physical. The APC Chieftain also urged youths to shun immoral acts, illicit drugs and violence.

He also urged for more unity among the party members, particularly as they participate in the ongoing registration and membership revalidation exercise, while praying that God will continued to guide President Muhammadu Buhari; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu; the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, and the President Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.