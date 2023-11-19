APC chieftain lauds Tinubu’s move against electricity tariff hike

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has commended President Bola Tinubu for halting the implementation of electricity tariff hike.

He said Tinubu’s directive showcased his sensitivity to the challenges facing the masses.

Speaking to reporters in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye described it as a true reflection of his constant connection with the feelings and aspirations of Nigerians, according to a statement.

The decision to stop the electricity tariff hike was disclosed by Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, recently.

Oyintiloye, who is also a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said removing electricity subsidy at a time when Nigerians were still grappling with the consequences of fuel subsidy removal would have been counter-productive.

Pointing to the quarterly report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Oyintiloye noted that the federal government’s subsidy in the power sector had reached N135.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, a significant increase from the N36 billion in the first quarter.

He said: “The NERC reports clearly indicate that the government is still subsidizing electricity for the masses. Removing the electricity subsidy, which the government was actively paying to bridge the gap between reflective tariff cost and allowed tariff cost, would have placed an additional burden on the masses.

“We need to commend the president for not allowing the hike in electricity tariff at this moment to scale through. This really shows that the president meant well for Nigerians, and all his economic policies are in line with reality, which are in the best interest of the populace.”

Oyintiloye also praised President Tinubu for ensuring free and fair elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states. He expressed satisfaction with the election results, saying they underscored the president’s integrity. According to the APC chieftain, the peaceful voting process demonstrated the possibility of a new Nigeria under the present administration.

“We need to keep supporting the president and his team as they navigate the ship of the country to the promised land,” Oyintiloye said.

Congratulating the re-elected Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, and the newly elected Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi, Oyintiloye said: “These election outcomes affirmed Nigerians’ strong belief in the neutrality of the APC government.”