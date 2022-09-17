APC chieftain faults poll predicting Tinubu’s poor performance in southeast

George Agbakahi, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that he totally disagrees with the widely talked about poll predicting a poor showing of his party presidential candidate in the south east.

The much talked about poll conducted by ANAP predicted that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC was going to perform poorly in the southeast in the upcoming presidential poll come 2023.

While speaking on Arise TV on Friday, the APC chieftain said that his presidential candidate is making inroads in the southeast, and he is sure that he is going to win at least two states in the region.

“The Tinubu campaign would win Imo State and Ebonyi State in this upcoming election. and we would do pretty well in Abia State, Enugu State and even in Anambra State,” he said.

He rejected in totality the idea that the outcome of elections is decided by feeds from the social media space. “Forget what you are hearing in the social media. Election is not won in the social media.”

He boasted that his party has the structure with a well-grounded base in every part of the country. “We have the structures; we have the track record. You know presidential election is mainly about the presidential candidate. In this upcoming election we all know that there are major candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party, Kwankwanso of NNPP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, as well as our great candidate—Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu of APC.”

“You see in every election all across the world there are parameters and elements you look at, and when you look at all these candidates, their capacity, their tenacity, their sagacity, in fact look at their track record of accomplishment, what have they done? Of all of them that are governors, Peter Obi of Anambra State, Kwankwanso of Kano, Senator Bola of Lagos State. Tinubu outshine them in terms of infrastructural development. Just imagine his record in Lagos State,” he boasted of his party’s candidate who has achieved the most amongst all the candidates vying to become the president in 2023.

On road construction, he said that the former governor of Lagos State achieved tremendously by building 422 roads. “he was the first governor to build independent power project”.