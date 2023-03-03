APC celebrating stolen mandate of the people – Atiku’s spokesman

Charles Aniagwu, the spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa presidential council has frowned on the manner Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are celebrating the what he described as “stolen victory” at the 2023 presidential election, saying it shows they have no regard for the lives of Nigerian citizens.

He also said that the PDP would head to court to recover the stolen mandate even as he called on other political parties to join forces with PDP to achieve a better country for the people of Nigeria.

Aniagwu said that the party rejected the INEC’s declaration of Bola Tinubu of the APC as winner of the election based on principles and in the best interest of the country.

The spokesman, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Asaba, said that what happened last Saturday was that INEC compromised the integrity of the election.

He posited that INEC failed to obey the electoral law that stipulates the electronic transfer of election results from the unit level to INEC server. You don’t change a process in the middle of the way, he added.

He maintained that the electoral process was flawed by the deliberate refusal of INEC officials to use the available technology in the conduct of the election.

Read also: Groups in Rivers bicker over who made Tinubu win the state

Most Nigerians were angry with the outcome of the presidential election and had voted for a country that works, adding that the stolen mandate was a backward movement as most Nigerians believe that Tinubu did not win the election free and square.

While appealing to PDP supporters to remain calm and maintain the existing peace, Aniagwu, who is the Delts State Commissioner for information, informed Deltans that the oncoming March 11 governorship election would be a different ball game

He stated that the PDP governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevweri was best qualified to build on the legacies of the Okowa administration as he urged the people of the state not to believe the lies of APC.

He also dismissed the rumour being peddled by the APC that the Delta State Government was taking more loans.

“We are not seeking any additional loan. The one we did was the bridging finance which was on account of the funds we are expecting from the Federal Government on the revenue shortfalls accruable to the state following inability of the government to pay 13 percent derivation years past.

“We had also made it clear that the bridging finance facility was for the programmes we had executed in the past seven years, thus voting for Oborevwori/Onyeme ticket would sustain the developmental stride of the outgoing Okowa-led administration in the state,” he said.