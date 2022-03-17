APC cancels NEC as Buhari directs governors to let Buni be in charge

All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) has cancelled the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party slated for Thursday.

The action was taken immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari directed APC Governors to let Mai-Mala Buni who has been allegedly removed as CECPC to be in charge of the party’s affairs.

John Akpanudodehe CECPC Secretary in statement released Wednesday night said the purported APC NEC meeting was cancelled.

“As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022, is hereby cancelled,” he said.

Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger State who had assumed acting Chairman of CECPC last week, fixed the NEC meeting after the Caretaker Committee met in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Buhari in a letter dated March 16 (Wednesday) and addressed to Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), called for restraint in the party to avoid impending dangers.

A copy of the letter sighted by BusinessDay read: “As you are, no doubt aware, the All Progressives Congress, APC is currently facing a litany of controversies and some level of uncertainties that may ultimately question its status and affect the status and feasibility of its proposed National Convention.

“In addition, it has come to my attention that because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it in various courts across the country. As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospect of the invalidation of all its activnties and actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Furthermore, the party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set and required for giving the INEC sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding its convention.

“No doubt, these controversies and uncertainties, as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party; and may lead to a possible non-recognition of its activities, elections and the probable invalidation of all its other actions by INEC. This may ultimately even lead its implosion and non-existence.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need for the party to as much as possible avoid all controversies, litigation: and all other necessary distractions and quickly get its acts together.”

The President further stated: “In view of the foregoing, therefore, I would like now to direct es follows: First, the issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extra Ordinary Convention Committee (CECC) should immediately return to status quo ante.

“Second, all members of the Governors’ Forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention.

“Third Mai Mala Buni-led CECC should, accordingly, be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned unfailingly, on 26th March 2022.”