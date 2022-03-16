APC: Buhari insists March 26th Convention holds, backs Buni

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday again intervened in the uncertainties currently rocking the All progressives Congress (APC) by throwing his full weight behind the Mai Mala Buni.

The President, who insists that all preparations for the March 26th party’s national convention remain unchanged, has also directed members of the party to end the ongoing controversies around the headship of the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC).

The President In a letter personally signed by him and addressed to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said “the multiplicity of cases currently rocking the party has the prospect of invalidating the activities and actions of the Party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”

In the letter which was also copied to the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), the Acting Chairman of the CECC, Governor Sani Bello, the Director General of the DSS as well as the Inspector General of Police, the President stated that the party cannot change the leadership of the CECC without infringing on the time limit set by INEC, and the fact that the current uncertainties and controversies “pose a real threat to the party,”

He has therefore directed that “The issue of the leadership of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC) should immediately return to status quo ante”

The President also directed all members of the Governors Forum and their followers to desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention.

According to the President “ The Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee should accordingly be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned- unfailingly on 26th March, 2022.”

Recall that the issue of the headship of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), has created frictions amongst the party membership, with Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, taking over the affairs in an acting capacity.

Mai Mala Buni was said to have traveled to Saudi Arabia to seek medical attention for an undisclosed ailment which created a vacuum in the hierarchy of the party.