Antony arrives back at Manchester United training camp

Manchester United winger Antony has been pictured arriving at Carrington for the first time since taking a period of absence amid allegations of abuse against women.

The 23-year-old denies the claims and voluntarily agreed to meet with Greater Manchester Police [GMP] for questioning regarding allegations of abuse made by former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony has returned to Carrington to train and could feature in Tuesday’s Champions League home tie against Galatasaray, having missed United’s past four games.

United confirmed in a statement on Friday that Antony is available for selection again, given he has not been arrested, detained or charged, with manager Erik ten Hag saying he believes the attacker is fit.

In the statement, the club said: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington and be available for selection while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”