Anthrax disease: Oyo partners stakeholders to avert outbreak

The Oyo State government has sought the collaboration of relevant stakeholders to avert the outbreak of Anthrax disease in the state.

Olusoji Adeyanju, the permanent secretary, ministry of health, speaking at the inaugural meeting of the state’s technical working group, said the government was leaving no stone unturned to prevent the outbreak of the disease and re-emergence of other diseases.

Olusoji, who spoke through Olubunmi Ayinde, director of public health, at the Emergency Operation Centre, Yemetu, Ibadan, called on members of the group to work as a team and map out strategies that will enhance the success of the committee. He said members of the technical working group have been put into different pillars to ensure the effectiveness of the group.

The technical working group is to look into re-emerging diseases and how to prevent people in Oyo state from having these diseases”

“For the effectiveness of this group, we have ensured that this group has different pillars and members of the different pillars have come together: like the risk communication group, we have the case management group, those that we look after cases if they occur, the risk communication is to sensitise and create awareness in the community.

“We have the surveillance group, working within communities and health facilities to ensure that there is no disease or if any disease comes up, it is reported promptly”.

“Relevant stakeholders from the agricultural sector, and veterinary doctors are here, looking at it holistically, so that we can work together to achieve more”.

Abiodun Abatan, of the federal ministry of agriculture, said that human nature diseases emanate from animals.

Abatan advocated the use of veterinary laboratory in the state, random blood samples, and proper testing for animals to know the status of rams and cows to be slaughtered for distribution or consumption.

He appealed to all and sundry to be conversant with the source of the meat to consume to prevent unforeseen circumstances.