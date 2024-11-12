Angry patients protest blackout in UCH

Patients at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, have staged a protest over prolonged water and electricity shortages, decrying the impact on critical healthcare services.

The power cut, implemented by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has left UCH in darkness for 17 consecutive days, severely affecting the hospital’s ability to perform essential tasks such as diagnostic tests and surgeries.

In a widely circulated video, visibly distressed patients and their relatives can be seen rallying for immediate intervention, calling out, “UCH, don’t kill us! We want light. You people want to destroy the prestige of UCH, it’s a premium hospital.”

The video has amplified public concern, drawing attention to the hardships faced by those seeking care at the renowned teaching hospital.

According to the hospital’s management, UCH falls under the “Band A” electricity tariff structure, obliging it to a substantial monthly payment of N80 million to maintain power. This financial burden has reportedly strained the hospital’s budget, with arrears accumulating and leading to the recent power disconnection by IBEDC. The disconnect has triggered a cascade of operational challenges within the hospital, with patient care bearing the brunt of the disruption.

UCH’s leadership has cited ongoing discussions with IBEDC in an attempt to restore power while managing costs. However, the extended power outage has escalated frustrations among patients and their families, many of whom are concerned about delays in surgeries, diagnostic procedures, and other critical care services that depend on uninterrupted electricity.

The lack of electricity has not only delayed routine test results but also posed risks for patients in critical condition. Medical experts have voiced concerns about how prolonged outages could lead to compromised hygiene standards, medication storage issues, and the overall quality of patient care at UCH, one of Nigeria’s foremost hospitals.

Additionally, water supply has been affected, compounding the challenges for both staff and patients in maintaining basic sanitary conditions.

This protest has intensified calls for government intervention, with many demanding that urgent steps be taken to resolve the financial and infrastructure issues affecting UCH. As Nigeria’s flagship teaching hospital, UCH’s predicament has stirred a debate on the adequacy of funding and resource allocation for public healthcare facilities. Advocates argue that the hospital’s challenges reflect broader systemic issues affecting healthcare institutions nationwide.

