Anambra will rebuild, reclaim Onitsha market master plan – Soludo

Anambra State Government has planned to rebuild and reclaim the master plan of Onitsha Main Market.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, said that the Onitsha Main Market is reputed to be the largest market in West Africa and will be rebuilt.

The governor stated that the existence of a master plan for the market, saying that soon, the market would be rebuilt with multi-storey complexes to become 21st-century compliant.

Governor Soludo expressed the deliberate intention of his administration to transform the Onitsha metropolis, while commissioning the Trans-Nkisi Recreation Centre, Onitsha at the weekend.

The governor, who described Onitsha as the commercial capital of the South East, said that if it didn’t progress, the entire region would not progress.

“With the population surge, our master plan for a greater Onitsha will be essential, at least for the next generation. Anambra has the smallest landmass after Lagos. All the trunk A roads will be dualized.

“I am excited to visit Trans-Nkisi. The transformation of the whole axis—Akpaka, 3-3, GRA—is crucial for the greater Onitsha. We started from Okpoko. Our major drive is to develop our area.

“We are breathing life back into our towns. Everywhere in Anambra state is experiencing development and is turning into a large construction site. We are prioritizing needs”, Soludo noted.

The governor noted that due to inadequate resources, the Public-Private-Community-Partnership (PPCP) model could be used to develop the state.

He thanked the people of Anambra, who are already responding to the call.

He enumerated several roads built by patriotic and wealthy individuals from Anambra, which he has already commissioned since the call was made.

Evaluating the resources available to the state government, Soludo said, “A look at the budget of Anambra relative to the state’s income is nothing to write home about.”

He reiterated that “the reality is that 99 per cent of the resources are in private hands, with the government possessing the remaining.”

“This is why most governments make promises and don’t fulfill them. But for me, I will say what I will do, and I will do what I say. I commend you for the fitness center, but there is more to be done. The basic civic duty of adults is the payment of taxes.

“It is a sad reality that keke riders contribute more taxes than wealthy businessmen and women.”

The governor expressed readiness to partner with the people of the area to develop the place.

“I am ready to do a pilot phase building. I’ll return when we set out our program. We will set up a joint committee of Trans Nkisi and the government. For every amount you contribute, we will match it with fifty percent,” the governor said.

Nchekwube Okeke, Secretary of the Landlord Allottees of Trans Nkisi Layout, appreciated Soludo for being the first governor to visit the layout after 44 years of its creation.

“This visit is remarkable for many reasons. We have been hoping for such an opportunity to appreciate the governor for his uncommon wisdom in leading the state. When completed, the ongoing projects within the layout will open it to the outside world,” he said.

He pleaded with the governor to address the issue of land grabbers, especially in parts of phase two of the layout, noting that they are receiving support from neighboring communities.

“We earnestly request more roads within the layout. We have applied for additional polling units. We appeal for assistance since it will provide more people opportunities to vote”, he said..

Among other pleas, he pledged their support and readiness to fully cooperate with the state government in developing their layout.