Anambra transporters, commuters groan as PMS sells for ₦640 per litre

Commuters and transporters in Anambra State are lamenting the harsh economic conditions as the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has risen from between ₦630 to ₦640 per litre in the state.

Our Correspondent who monitored the situation in Awka and Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state and environs on Wednesday reported that independent marketers have adjusted their pumps for the new price.

The increase was against the price range of between ₦530 to ₦540 which prevailed until Tuesday, which has forced commercial vehicle drivers to hike transport fare by 30 per cent.

The NNPC in the town was not selling as it was closed to customers.

However, RainOil outlets in Awka were still selling at N600 per litre as of press time

The commuters, especially civil servants, other office workers and poor masses were the worst hit since the fuel subsidy removal. The current high cost of living in the country as a result of fuel price increases is virtually affecting every aspect of life including soar price of food items and other essential services.

Jessie Udeh, a civil servant said the government both at state and federal levels had yet to take proactive steps to address the suffering of the masses presently.

“There is no upward review of the salary of workers. Food items and essential services have gone up astronomically out of the reach of poor masses. We are suffering in penury over the high cost of living since the inception of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“The situation is becoming unbearable in Nigeria, a country with abundant natural resources including crude oil and economic gurus,” she said.

Some motorists who spoke to our correspondent expressed shock over the sudden increase in PMS price.

Johnson Kanu said he was just recovering from the effect of subsidy removal before the recent increase.

Kanu said it was unfair that one could only get eight litres of PMS with N5,000 in a country that is one of the largest producers of crude oil in Africa.

“The increase is unfortunate, normally, ₦5,000 will give me 25 litres but I just got eight litres,” he said.

“This is unacceptable in a crude oil-rich Nigeria.”

In a reaction, Chinedu Anyaso Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu depot community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu acknowledged that there was an increase in the price of products.