Anambra govt wants United Nigeria Airlines headquarters at state airport

The Anambra State government has asked Obiora Okonkwo, owner of United Nigeria Airlines, to consider making Anambra airport headquarters of the airline’s operations.

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, made the call in a statement in Awka on Monday.

He said the state government had noted with joy the launch, on Feb. 12, of Nigeria’s latest scheduled air carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, headed by a well-known business leader, who is also a worthy son of the state.

“When Sosoliso Airlines made Enugu, rather than Lagos or Abuja or any other place, the hub of its operations in order to decentralise development in Nigeria, it turned out to be a critical success factor for the air carrier.

“Incidentally, both the Sosoliso chairman, Chief Victor Ikwuemesi, and Dr Okonkwo hail from Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state and were the best of friends until Chief Ikwuemesi died last April in London,” Adinuba said.

According to him, United Nigeria Airlines is most likely to be a huge success, and the people and government of Anambra State will be glad to work with it to achieve its goal.

“The carrier and its founder are worthy ambassadors of the state. Dr Okonkwo deserves commendation for the bold move,” he said.

Adinuba said that Okonkwo was following in the footsteps of another great ambassador of the state, Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace Airlines, who is increasing his fleet from 27 to 40 aircraft, despite the current turbulent state of the global airline business.

“The government and people of Anambra State are proud that while most airlines are struggling and making use of old and second-hand equipment, Air Peace is deploying brand new machines in its local, regional and international operation.

“We are supremely confident that United Nigeria Airlines will take the aviation industry by storm, as Air Peace has done since 2013, especially with regard to the safety record, schedule integrity and quality ground and in-flight services.

“The government and people of the state are happy that both United Nigeria and Air Peace are committed to the right values,” he said.