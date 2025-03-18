Christian Udechukwu, Anambra State Commissioner for Industry, has unveiled the State Government’s efforts to boosting industrial growth through improved infrastructure, investment-friendly policies, and access to financing for local businesses.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in Awka on Monday, Udechukwu emphasised the need to address power supply issues in the State.

He said, ”We are working tirelessly to resolve these issues, and we believe Anambra can set a national example in power production, energy diversity, cost efficiency, and reliability.”

The commissioner stated that the State’s goal is to produce and supply power to industries at significantly lower rates than currently available.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has already initiated the establishment of a power regulatory agency in the State, with the bill passing its second reading at the State House of Assembly.

Udechukwu noted that the high cost of power had forced many industries to close down, emphasising the need for affordable power supply to industries.

Law Mefor, Commissioner for Information, advocated for a law requiring public officers to use only Made-in-Nigeria goods, stressing that this would boost local industries, strengthen Nigeria’s economy, and enhance its global reputation.

Oluwaseyi Ogungbenro of the Electronics Development Institute, an arm of NASENI, observed that despite efforts to promote local manufacturing, many Nigerians still view locally-made products as inferior.

However, he emphasised that Nigerian products had been proved to be more durable and better than foreign goods.

Ogungbenro reiterated NASENI’s commitment to advancing local manufacturing, driving innovation, and implementing solutions that enhance economic growth through science and technology.

