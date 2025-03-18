Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has signed the Abia State Electricity Bill into law, setting the stage for a new era of energy regulation, investment protection, and power expansion in the state.

Speaking after signing the bill into law on Monday in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Otti said the legislation, which emanated from the Executive, received swift but thorough passage by the Abia House of Assembly.

“This law will ensure that we protect the investments made by Aba Power while granting the government the latitude to regulate.

“It is a document that will stand the test of time, protecting existing and prospective investors in the energy sector,” he said.

The governor said the bill benefited from the expertise of 15 international power experts from the United States, Canada, Southeast Asia, and Europe, who contributed pro bono.

He added that the state engaged Banwo & Ighodalo, a top-tier Nigerian law firm, to refine the legal framework of the bill before it was signed into law.

According to him, Abia has a unique electricity framework, with a ring-fenced power system that covers Aba South, Aba North, Osisioma,Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, IsialaNgwa South and Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He said the state has Aba Power Ltd., an independent integrated power initiative, covering generation, transmission, and distribution, which had been in development for two decades.

The governor said the integrated power initiative now stands as a model for power infrastructure in Nigeria.

Otti said with the law in place, the government had started making efforts to integrate the remaining eight LGAs of Abia into a new Umuahia Ring-Fence, ensuring stable electricity across the state.

He said the legislation prioritises renewable energy solutions, positioning Abia as a leader in sustainable power initiatives.

Otti disclosed that discussions were underway with Geometric Power, the parent company of Aba Power Ltd., to expand electricity distribution beyond Aba.

He added that plans were underway to establish the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA) to ensure that the sector remains efficient and investor-friendly.

