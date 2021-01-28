Anambra Assembly approves state govt’s access to N2.5b CBN health credit facility

The Anambra State House of Assembly has granted approval for the state government to secure N2.5 billion concessionary health credit facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with an outstanding payment order on its statutory and other allocations from the source.

The House also directed the state to accept the offer from Fidelity Bank Plc, while the State Commissioner for Finance and the State Accountant-General should accept the CBN Health Support Facility on behalf of the state and sign the document thereof.

The approval was sequel to a letter received from the state government, addressed to the House through the Speaker, which was deliberated upon by the lawmakers during plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, who presided over the plenary, had moved for the approval of the executive letter while the lawmakers unanimously responded via voice votes.

According to the executive letter, the facility is already contained in the borrowing of the Federal Government for 2021 budget estimate, which the House has already approved.

“The House resolution will enable the Fidelity Bank to conclude plans to receive the credit facility on behalf of the State Government,” it said.

Majority Leader of the House, Nnamdi Okafor, moved for the receipt of the letter, while Patrick Udeoba (Anambra West constituency) seconded in a motion.

While addressing the House, Okafor described the health support credit facility as apt, since the fund if assessed would enable the government to achieve the right healthcare delivery for all Ndi Anambra.

“As Anambra State is due like other states to handle it and since it was already captured in the 2021 budget, the interest and other concessionary measures will be beneficial to Ndi Anambra. The money will be geared toward the upgrade of the General Hospitals in the state. It is very apt,” Okafor stressed.

Also, Obinna Emeneka (Anambra East constituency) supported the approval of the House, saying that the fund was very important for an upgrade of healthcare facilities.

“The fund will create an exceptional role and it is what we require in Anambra, which will help Ndi Anambra to have a strong institution. I urge all to approve it,” he said.

Pete Ibida (Njikoka 2 constituency) reiterated that the budget has been passed in which fund has been captured.

“CBN has found it fit to allow states to access and we are privileged, it is a right given to our state,” Ibida noted.

Other lawmakers that supported it, including Timothy Ifedioranma (Njikoka 1), Somtochukwu Udeze (Ogbaru 2), and Paschal Agbodike (Ihiala 2 constituency), said the approval would help in the present health emergency situation, where the state has been battling with COVID-19 pandemic.

They commended Gov. Obiano for being in the forefront of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.