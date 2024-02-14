Anambra 2025: APGA prepares youths for Soludo’s re-election bid

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has intensified mobilisation for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s re-election bid ahead 2025 gubernatorial election.

A one-day APGA Youth Summit with the theme; ‘Between Youth, Security and Community Development’ at the Onitsha North Secretariat Hall, Onitsha, on Tuesday, had in attendance, all the youth leaders, chieftains of the party and other supporters from Onitsha North/South Local Government Areas of the State.

The APGA Deputy Youth leader, South East Zone, Chinedu Ezeh, who spoke to journalists shortly after the event, said the summit was also organised to educate the youth on security, the danger of drug abuse and the importance of community development.

Ezeh, convener of the summit, said that with the already existing zoning arrangement and the ongoing transformation in the state, Soludo would be re-elected in 2025.

According to him, in the next ten years, APGA will capture the entire South East geopolitical zone.

In his remark, the Transition Committee Chairman of Onitsha North, Charles Ozoma challenged the youth to be more focused in life as the future of the state and the country at large lies in their hands.

“The youths have the fundamental responsibility to help build a better society; so, they should learn that power is in their hands,” he said.

Ozoma applauded the governor on the ongoing ‘one-youth, two skills’ empowerment programme in the state, adding that about 750 indigenes and non-indigenes residing in Onitsha have so far benefited from the programme.

A Chieftain of APGA in the state, Tony Nweze, who also spoke, drew the attention of the youth to various vocational opportunities they could excel in.