Analysis: NASS members in Ondo for electoral reform…Really?

In what appears a hypocritical outing, members of the National Assembly are reportedly in Ondo State to monitor the election in order to be well-equipped for the proposed electoral reforms in Nigeria.

The popular thinking is that they cannot claim ignorance of the real problem with the nation’s electoral process.

The political class has often been accused of engineering all the electoral frauds being perpetrated in the country in their quest to win by all means.

Without going to Ondo, the senators and members of the House or Representatives knew that they are the major problems of the nation’s election.

They need to cure themselves of this malady first before they could say they are on election oversight. They are the people that sponsor fake news on social media and they also try to destabilise other parties for their own advantage.

Over the years, vote-buying and voter-intimidation have been traced to politicians who sponsor violence in order to win by hook or crook.

One of the major problem areas in the election management has to do with the collation of results. Over and over again, the collation has always been compromised by politicians who foul the process through corrupt INEC officers.

These politicians have continued to undermine the nation’s electoral process. Many of them knew how they managed to get into the National Assembly. Some circumvented the provisions in the Electoral Act and bribed their way into the legislative houses.

Jide Ojo, an election observer, said: “Altering or amending electoral law one thousand and one times in one year will not give us credible election.”

He rather urged the politicians to rid themselves of corruption which they have instituted and allowed to fester in the nation’s electoral process.

Many political heavyweights are reportedly in Ondo as a form of solidarity to their parties and their candidates. But critics believe that the real purpose of the visit of these VIPs are beyond solidarity.

The INEC had in the past cried out over the enormous outside influence from political actors creating challenges in election conduct and achieving credible outcomes.

The police authorities had also warned security aides of politicians against coming close to polling units in the Ondo election.

“It is not about not knowing what the problems are or where to apportion blames, what has been the problem is the inability of the INEC to prosecute electoral offenders that are well-known. Many of the politicians ideally should have no business occupying the posts they are occupying today. They rigged themselves into offices and we know about it. It is laughable to hear that they are in Ondo to see things for themselves for reform purposes. We have been trumpeting electoral reforms for many years now. Attempts in the past.

“What have they done with the Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Report, for instance? Where did the great introduction of certain reforms before the 2023 general election lead us, including the technology which was touted to be a game-changer?

“The status quo benefits these people (politicians); that’s why they have not given us a credible electoral reform. So, for me, National Assembly members going to monitor election for reform’s sake is pure hypocritical,” Tunde Ajayi, a political affairs analyst, said.

In June 2023 in what seemed a revealing banter, Rochas Okorocha, who was representing Imo West in the Senate at the time, asked the then out-going Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to teach him how he returned to the Senate after losing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) with him.

Both of them contested the primary election of the APC but lost to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Surprisingly, after some weeks Supreme Court in a verdict, affirmed Lawan as the authentic candidate even though he did not contest the primary, which Bashir Machina was elected as the candidate of the Yobe north senatorial ticket of the party.

Surprised and confused with Lawan’s emergence as the candidate of the Yobe North senatorial ticket, Okorocha, who was speaking during the valedictory session of the ninth Senate, said: “I did not contest for Senate this period. I only contested for the office of the president.

“You are a very smart politician. How you came back is another chapter in our political history that we need to discuss.

“I was there in the field with you running for president, I never knew how you were able to meander, leaving some of us. Next time you must teach me how to do that.”

