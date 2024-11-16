INEC satisfied with Ondo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction over the conduct of today’s governorship election in the 18 local government areas of Ondo state

Oluwatoyin Babalola, Ondo state Resident Electoral Commissioner who made this known while monitoring the exercise at the Ondo central area said the commission rose promptly where challenges were noticed.

Oluwatoyin Babalola, REC Ondo State who was accompanied by some senior Inec officials said Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems deployed for the exercise performed with little challenge.

According to her, Inec officials resumed promptly in all polling units, and election commenced early in most of the area visited .

Benedict Igwe, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Abuja, Tunji Disu, police commissioner FCT and other senior officers monitored the exercise in Ondo State.

