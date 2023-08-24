Amusan set to defend 100m hurdles title at World Athletics Championship

On Thursday, Tobi Amusan, World Champion, will defend her title at the final of the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

She finished first in Heat 2 of the semifinal with a time 12.56s to book her place automatically in the final in Budapest.

Despite a slow start, the world record holder clocked 12.56s ahead of Jamacian Achkara Nungent 12.60s and Dutch Nadine Visser 12.62s.

Former World record holder Kendra Harrison won the first semifinal race at a faster time in 12.33s, while Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took Heat 3 in 12.41s.

This puts pressure on World record holder Amusan to improve ahead of defending her title in Thursday’s final.

At the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, USA, Amusan came first with a 12.40 (African record) before setting a new world record of 12.12 to smash the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016.

Amusan was cleared last week by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after there were mixed signals about her participation at the championship in Budapest.