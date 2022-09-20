Amusan, Brume named PremiumTrust Bank brand ambassadors

PremiumTrust Bank has announced its partnership with Nigeria’s elite athletes, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume.

At a press conference to unveil the two athletes, Emmanuel Emefienim, managing director, PremiumTrust Bank, said, “As an institution, we will continue to partner and support individuals, communities, and businesses using various platforms to deliver novel solutions through innovation, technology, and premium services that will support our goal of being the bank of first preference.

Our reason for an ambassadorial partnership with the renowned athletes Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, speaks to our drive for enabling growth.

“We want individuals to see themselves through their unique stories, and see us as an institution committed to powering their dreams”.

Speaking at the event, Amusan said, “I believe that with my new Premium Tribe, together we can grow, together we can dream, and together we can inspire one another and I look forward to taking you all along with me. Let’s go Premium”

Read also: MoMo PSB unveils ‘Real Warri Pikin’ as brand ambassador

On her part, Brume commended PremiumTrustBank for its commitment to improving lives, and communities, and providing a platform for athletes to grow in their chosen field while impacting communities across the country and the world at large.

Present also at the unveiling was the President of the Athletic Federation of

Nigeria, Tonokok Okowa, minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, former sprinter and 5-time Olympian Mary Onyali-Omagbemi among others.

PremiumTrust Bank began operations in April 2022 and has branches in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Asaba, and Warri.