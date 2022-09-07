MoMo PSB unveils ‘Real Warri Pikin’ as brand ambassador

MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB), a licensed mobile money operator, has announced popular comedienne Anita Asuoha, known as ‘Real Warri Pikin’, as its first ever brand ambassador.

The unveiling took place recently at the MoMo PSB headquarters in Lagos. According to a statement made available by MoMo PSB, the unveiling is in line with the mobile money operator’s efforts to offer seamless, accessible and affordable financial services to individuals, groups and businesses at the grassroots across Nigeria.

The Real Warri Pikin is expected to use her popularity among members of the unbanked and underbanked population in the country to further drive adoption of MoMo PSB in their daily financial transactions. “The brand’s choice to work with Real Warri Pikin was effortless. This is simple because she represents principles that are in perfect alignment and are both designed to challenge the status quo with ideas and innovations,” Elsa Muzzolini, general manager commercial, MoMo PSB, stated while speaking on Asuoha’s appointment as an addition to the MoMo PSB family.

According to Muzzolini, MoMo PSB places a lot of importance on fintech innovation and financial inclusion. “We have always viewed ourselves as a business that promotes inclusive economic expansion wherever we are active. By working with a great act like Real Warri Pikin, we hope to promote discussion between the Fintech industry and its partners and customers”.

She states further that the alliance is very important for both parties. “We are excited about this new collaboration, and have faith that Real Warri Pikin would give it her all; in her work with MoMo PSB,” Muzzolini stated.

Real Warri Pikin is the first brand ambassador to be signed by the PSB brand. Subsequently, she is expected to make special appearances at MoMo PSB events and appear in marketing campaigns. “I am very happy to be part of this great development. The brand’s emphasis on financial inclusivity and assisting Nigerians motivates me to want to be involved in the narrative. I am proud to now be their ambassador,” Asuoha stated.

Recall that MoMo PSB commenced operation on Thursday, May 19, 2022. By dialling *671# on any network, customers can open a MoMo wallet; send money to any phone number in the country and pay bills. The PSB is a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria launched in 2022, to enable millions of unbanked and underserved Nigerians access to a wide range of financial service products.