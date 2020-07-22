Amotekun: Oyo state to recruit 3’000 personnel

Ahead of its formal take off, Oyo State Security outfit, codenamed Operation Amotekun, is set to recruit 3,000 personnel.

The Chairman of the outfit, General Kunle Togun,a retired brigadier general who disclosed this explained that interested applicants are expected to apply online.

Togun who was a former Director of Military Intelligence and Deputy Director- General of the state security service explained that Oyo state has been divided into five zones to ensure effective mobilisation and training of men for the security job.

The retired intelligence chief explained that among those to be recruited are hunters,vigilante groups and agbekoya members who are residents in various communities and whose age ranges between 18 and 60.

The Amotekun Chairman gave an assurance that when fully operational,the people of the state would soon go to sleep with their two eyes closed.

He decried a situation in recent past when farmers could no longer go to their farms as a result of the invasion by Fulani herdsmen.

General Togun said that in line with the mandate given to the Amotekun Corps by the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde,everything possible would be done to ensure that Oyo state is not only peaceful but investors friendly.

South West governors launched Amotekun early January this year in Ibadan,the Oyo state capital.

The security outfit is complement the efforts of Police and other security agencies to curb crimes like kidnappings, robbery, and banditry, among others.