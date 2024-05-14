Amotekun arrests, parades 45 suspected criminals in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun, has paraded no fewer than 45 suspects allegedly involved in various criminal activities across the state.

Parading the suspects on Monday at the headquarters of the corps in Akure, Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, said the suspects were apprehended in different locations across the 18 local government areas of the State.

He said, “Today, we are parading 45 suspected criminals that have been engaging in various acts of criminal activities within the state. Our men have been on constant 24/7 patrol across the 18 council areas of the state and a total of 45 suspected criminals have been arrested in the last two weeks.

“Of particular note is a set of criminals that engaged in vandalization of electricity transformers. Faith cut up with one of them, Sunday Adegbulu who is 17 years old, unfortunately, while cutting the cables, electricity was supplied and burnt half of his body. After a lot of trailing, we arrested him because the moment it happened, he was rushed to the three different hospitals and when they got wind of the fact that detectives from the Amotekun corps are on their trail, they moved him out of Akure. We also trailed him to the location and brought him in a very terrible state.

“He was to be killed so that he will not reveal his sponsors. We had to revive him, brought him to the health facility of the corps and we spent a lot of money to make him come back to life. He was able to tell us nine other members of the gang, including their godfather who is on the run. We are the trail of the godfather.

“We also have one Jubril, a suspected kidnapper that was arrested a couple of weeks ago but was released on bail and within 48-hours of his release, the residents and traditional ruler of his village called us that three people were to be kidnapped by the gang of this same suspect but we were able to apprehend them.

“It is of note that the security organization that arrested him is still going on with the Court case on the initial kidnap case. Now, he was arrested for another one. We have cases of those that specialises in vandalization of electrical installations of uncompleted buildings all around. They pullout the wire, pill, melt and sell them to the same kingpin that I initially said is on the run and we’re still trailing.

“We have few cases of house lifters and shop buglers and we have those that were arrested in connection with kidnapping and cultism. Out of this 45 suspects, seven are already in court but we needed them to throw light on our ongoing investigation. So, we sought the leave of the court to allow us few more days which was granted. That’s why they’re part of this 45 suspects. As soon as we complete investigation, all of them will be taken to court to face the full wrath of the law.”