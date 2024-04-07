Amo Farm celebrates Easter, urges Christians to reflect on sacrifices of Jesus

Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited has extended warm wishes to the Christian communities in Nigeria following this year’s Easter celebration, calling on the faithful to reflect on the life and legacy of Jesus Christ.

Ayoola Oduntan, group managing director, Amo Farm, in his Easter message urged Christians to use the Easter season for introspection. According to him, the firm recognises the importance of values like compassion, dedication, and perseverance; values that resonate deeply during the sacred holiday.

“Easter is an opportunity to reflect on the principles that guide us – principles of kindness, service to others, and a commitment to building a better future. These values are essential not only in faith, but also in fostering a thriving community,” Oduntan stated, disclosing that Amo Farm is dedicated to fostering positive change within the agricultural sector.

Itoro Awala-Ale, business development manager, Amo Farm, stated that the firm takes pride in its dedication to agricultural innovation, and the Noiler bird, a revolutionary product born from years of research that exemplifies its commitment.

According to her, Amo Farm invites everyone to celebrate Easter with loved ones and create joyful memories. “A joyous spirit is at the heart of any celebration. The Noiler offers a healthier and more sustainable way to raise poultry for families and communities.”

According to her, Amo Farm is a leading innovator in the Nigerian agricultural sector through dedication to research and development. “This innovation, along with our focus on empowering women in rural areas, demonstrates our commitment to building a stronger future for all,” Awala-Ale stated.