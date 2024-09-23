American citizens in Nigeria can vote for the U.S November 2024 elections in these 3 steps 

The United States (U.S.) Mission in Nigeria has issued voting guidance for its citizens residing in Nigeria ahead of the November 2024 elections.

In the coming months, several significant elections are set to occur across various states in the U.S. These will include general elections as well as runoff elections, which will be decisive in determining key political positions at both state and federal levels.

According to the statement, U.S. citizens living in Nigeria can participate in the elections by following three essential steps:

Visit FVAP.gov for instructions on instructions on how to request a ballot Receive and complete your ballot. Return your ballot.

Upon completion, the completed ballot should be dropped off in a postage-paid envelope at the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General in Lagos, or it can be mailed.

U.S election dates

These are the election dates which comes up in 43 days:

On the 5th of November, a U.S. Senate special general election will be held in Nebraska, alongside the one for Congressional District 8 in Wisconsin.

Following this, on the 3rd December, there will be general runoff elections in the states of Arkansas and Georgia.

Runoff elections occur when no candidate achieves the required majority of votes in the general election, necessitating a second round of voting to determine the winner.

Shortly after, on the 7th of December, Louisiana will also hold a general runoff Like the elections in Arkansas and Georgia, this vote will be crucial in deciding the outcome of unresolved contests from the general election.