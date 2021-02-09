Ambassadorial post: You don’t reward mediocrity – Cleric tackles Buhari over nomination of ex-service chiefs

Solomon Abioye, founder of the Christ Preachers Ministries International, Agege, Lagos, has questioned the rationale behind the nomination, by President Muhammadu Buhari, of the immediate past service chiefs for ambassadorial positions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with our correspondent Tuesday, Abioye, an ex-banker said with the nomination, Nigeria has been reduced to a laughing stock by other countries.

“This is shameful for the self-acclaimed giant of Africa status we seem to arrogate to ourselves as a country,” the cleric said.

He further argued that the sacked service chiefs, while on their beats failed woefully to tackle the rampaging activities and operations of terrorism, kidnapping, murder, ritual murder, robberies and other forms of criminalities across the federation.

According to him, the nomination would mean that Buhari was rewarding mediocrity and failure, saying, “In other developed and developing countries, people are nominated for ambassadorial and other positions based on merit and performance, but in Nigeria Buhari nominated the sacked service chiefs, while there is rampaging insecurity in our land.”

The cleric also advised the new service chiefs to deliver and tackle insecurity of lives and property from all fronts, so as to leave lasting legacies when they leave the stage, as Nigerians are desperate to see performers.

On the three-month extension of the tenure of Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, Abioye said the IGP cannot perform miracle at this point in time as far as security issues are concerned, but may only be interested in preparing his handover note come April this year.