AMAA short film festival: Startimes adds prize for best documentary

The Africa Film Academy, in partnership with Startimes Nigeria, has expanded the prizes for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) short film festival. A special prize of $1000 has been added for the best documentary, a statement has said.

The submission of short films which opened on March 20 will end April 20, 2022. To participate, the entry is open to short films produced or released between 1st January, 2020 and 20th April, 2022 and should be uploaded to www.bit.ly/THESHORTS2022.

Also, the short films must not be longer than 40 mins while entries in indigenous language must be subtitled in English language.

‘The Shorts’ will be live and available for the viewing pleasure of Startimes Subscribers on ST Nollywood Plus channel from 25th April, 2022 and also available on StartimesON App.

“The festival will commence on April 25, 2022 and run for a whole month till May 25, 2022. During the festivals, exceptional films that make the cut will compete for prizes,” AMAA’s founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said in a statement.

“The first prize will get $3000 and a laptop; the 2nd Prize will receive $2000 and a phone; while the 3rd Prize gets $1000 and a phone. We have added a special prize of $1000 for the best documentary. Already, we have received hundreds of entries from filmmakers, who specialise or have short films,” she added.

On his part, StarTimes CEO, Alex Jian, said the collaboration with AMAA is very crucial and strategic with the growing demand for quality local content by Nigerian and African film practitioners.