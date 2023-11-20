Altman sack: Over 70% OpenAI staff ask the board to resign

The board of OpenAI has been asked to resign by 505 out of 700 employees of the company following the sack of Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO, and Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of the company.

According to the aggrieved employees, the process through which Altman and Brockman were removed from the board, jeopardise and undermine the mission of OpenAI.

“Your conduct has made it clear you did not have the competence to oversee OpenAI,” the employees stated in the letter to the board.

Altman who has become the face of the modern AI evolution following the success of ChatGPT, was ousted by the board on Friday because they no longer have confidence he understood the risks of the technology.

Microsoft has already named him the CEO of its newly formed AI research division. He is expected to move to his new role with a number of former colleagues at OpenAI. Already, Brockman is joining him at Microsoft.

“OpenAI imploding: all triggered by their board.

Hard to see how the outcome is anything else than 2/3rds of the company joining Microsoft as soon as today/tomorrow. The time when the board could have resigned and brought back Sam and Greg passed when the board hired a new CEO,” said Gergely Orosz, a tech expert.