Alpha Morgan Capital gets stable grade rating

Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited has been rated BBB-(IM) with a stable outlook by Agusto & Co. Rating Services.

This investment grade rating is attributable to Alpha Morgan Capital’s disciplined investment management process, powered by a team of highly experienced and dedicated professionals, robust risk management and IT infrastructure which enhances the firm’s ability in delivering on its obligations to clients and counterparties.

This stable outlook rating reflects Agusto & Co. expectation that Alpha Morgan Capital Manager’s risk management and internal control process ensures that investors’ funds are placed following industry best practices.

It also reflects the experience and qualifications of the decision-making committees, established process for trade execution and active operational risk oversight.

Ade Buraimo, group managing director, said that going forward, Alpha Morgan Capital intends to make the rating process an annual exercise while committing to sustaining and improving its performance.

Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited is a fund/portfolio manager with an operational track record of nine years in the asset management business. The firm provides management services primarily to High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs), retail and institutional clients across Nigeria.