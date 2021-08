Investors in Nigeria’s listed equities booked about N370billion gain in the trading week ended Friday August 13 as sentiment failed to tilt more towards the bears. Defying most analysts’ views on the review trading week, the market grew by 1.86percent, driven largely by increased demand in Oil & Gas, Banking, and Consumer Goods stocks. This…

